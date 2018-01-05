Police in standoff with armed man barricaded inside Keizer apartment

Keizer police are in a standoff with a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say a wanted suspect has barricaded himself in an apartment that is adjacent to River Road North on Sandy Drive North. Residents are asked to shelter in place if and until they are evacuated by officers.

Police have closed River Road North between Chemawa Road and Lockhaven Drive. The public is advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

.@KeizerPolice have apartment surrounded - SWAT just arrived. full on standoff - officers made contact with a wanted man who then fled inside. He’s armed & dangerous @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/aYldxNYLDo — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 5, 2018

More SWAT teams arriving - have apartment completely surrounded. Wanted man, armed & dangerous has been barricaded inside for more than an hour now @KeizerPolice @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/WxG7orCyDw — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 5, 2018

A SWAT team is on scene attempting to communicate with the suspect. Flash bangs could be heard at the scene.

LISTEN @SalemPoliceDept SWAT using loud speaker - telling armed & dangerous man to come outside, or to pick up the phone so they can talk to him - sounds like they’re calling him Calvin @fox12oregon just heard LOUD explosion, didn’t catch it on video. pic.twitter.com/YesO2FH2Sc — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 5, 2018

LISTEN: Second loud explosion - most likely flash bang - SWAT trying to get the wanted, armed & dangerous man to exit the apartment. He was contacted by officers before he ran inside @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hXUYLkcASi — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 5, 2018

