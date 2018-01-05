Police in standoff with armed man barricaded inside Keizer apart - KPTV - FOX 12

Police in standoff with armed man barricaded inside Keizer apartment

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) -

Keizer police are in a standoff with a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say a wanted suspect has barricaded himself in an apartment that is adjacent to River Road North on Sandy Drive North. Residents are asked to shelter in place if and until they are evacuated by officers.

Police have closed River Road North between Chemawa Road and Lockhaven Drive. The public is advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

A SWAT team is on scene attempting to communicate with the suspect. Flash bangs could be heard at the scene.

