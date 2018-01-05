Washington Co. investigators credit neighbors for several arrests made during proactive patrols

Jail booking photos provided by Washington County Sheriff's Office (Mug shot not available for underage suspect)

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have had a mission over the past few months: to tackle problem properties.

The Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Hillsboro Police Department to target five houses in Aloha and Hillsboro.

On Thursday morning, deputies served their fifth search warrant at a house on Southwest Blaine Street in Aloha. Deputies say they arrested two people; one person on charges related to drugs and the other on a warrant.

A mile and a half away on Southwest Ping Court, deputies say they arrested a total of 18 people since Nov. 25.

Investigators tell FOX 12 they credit neighbors in these communities for helping them put several people behind bars and following something deputies advise: see something, say something.

Stacy Noll lives with his wife and newborn baby near SW Ping Ct. He says they have cameras to catch the crime that’s been ramping up in his neighborhood the past couple months.

“One o’clock, two o’clock, 3:30 in the morning. 4:45! It doesn’t matter.” Noll said he is often woken up by traffic outside his home. “Most often than not, it’s just groups of guys coming in and out. Cars unloading people, loading people."

Nic Angeles lives next door to the problem house on SW Ping Ct. in Aloha that deputies say they tackled during a 17-day period beginning in late November.

“The weird part is that they were carrying bags like suitcases, duffel bags, garbage bags,” Angeles said of the people that go in and out of the home next door.

Deputies say they took numerous reports of alleged criminal activity at the known nuisance house. They say neighbors called multiple times a day about suspicious people, constant traffic, and even reported seeing guns.

"I had a gun waved at me,” said Angeles.

Deputies arrested a total of 18 people from the SW Ping Ct. house, including Quintesa Manning. Deputies say she was arrested for a probation violation on the search warrant of the house on December 16.

Manning says it’s been quiet at her house since deputies served a search warrant.

"I live here, and so there’s no traffic at all. Since the raid, like, there’s nobody that comes over,” she said.

Neighbors say otherwise.

“We’ve seen like 20 different faces over the past day and a half, and you can’t tell me all those people live there,” Angeles said.

“We’ve been monitoring our cameras and we see people trying to break into cars and stealing packages off people’s doorsteps,” Noll said.

That’s crime Washington County deputies say they're working to prevent, both on foot and with traffic stops through proactive policing.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies ask people to report properties they are concerned about by calling 503-629-0111.

