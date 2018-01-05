Group of teenagers from Vancouver stuck in New Jersey during "bomb cyclone"

A "bomb cyclone" is battering the East Coast, hitting areas with floods and blizzards.

Now, millions of people don't have power and thousands of flights have been grounded. Some of those grounded flights were heading to Portland.

A group of teenagers from Vancouver were supposed to take one of those planes home on Thursday. But instead, they're stuck in Newark, New Jersey.

The group is part of an organization called "Court for Kids." They were in the Dominican Republic over the past week where they built a basketball and volleyball court for orphans.

On Thursday, they were in a different situation though.

"We were surprised when we showed up to Newark in flip flops and shorts, and realized we're going to spend a lot of time here. So we were unprepared and will end up staying here until Sunday," said Selene Nesland, chaperone for the group.

The teens aren't letting the weather stop them from having fun. They spent some time playing in the snow, even though they only have shorts and t-shirts.

