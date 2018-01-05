Wanted man found dead in Keizer apartment after 5-hour standoff with police

A suspect considered armed and dangerous was found dead by police after he barricaded himself in a Keizer apartment for several hours overnight.

Following a standoff that started with a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at 8 p.m. Thursday, officers entered an apartment adjacent to River Road North on Sandy Drive North with a search warrant and discovered the man’s body at 1 a.m. Friday.

No one else was inside the apartment.

Police said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Before the man’s death, officers attempted to establish communication with him after police said he ran into the apartment following witness reports that the man had been hit by a car while running across a street.

During the standoff hours, police learned the man had multiple felony warrants and the Salem Police Department SWAT & Negotiations Team continued attempts to establish communication with the man with no response.

Police are not yet releasing the man’s name until they have notified his family of his death.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.