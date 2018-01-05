Suspect arrested at Portland hotel in connection with Hockinson burglary, arson

Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man at a hotel near the Portland International Airport for his alleged role in a burglary and fire at a Hockinson, Washington home on Christmas Eve.

Early Friday morning, Joshua Roland was taken into custody at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Portland Airport.

Clark County deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals and Portland Police Bureau’s SERT team responded to the hotel at 12:30 a.m. and originally detained three people, but only arrested Roland.

Deputies said Roland is a suspect in an incident caught on camera in Hockinson on Christmas Eve.

When a family returned from church that night, they found their home on fire. Deputies learned the home had also been burglarized first.

The family caught the suspects on home security footage.

There was extensive smoke damage done to the home and it will be several months before the family can move back in.

Deputies said they are still looking for a second suspect.

Roland was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and will appear in court sometime next week in Clark County.

