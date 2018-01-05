On the Go with Joe with UpStar Ice Cream

A New Year’s diet we can all get behind: healthy ice cream.

UpStar Ice Cream just launched in the last two months in Portland and started in Gabby Sanders and Chris Spencer’s apartment with an ice cream maker. Now their ice creams are available for purchase in 40 stores around Oregon and Washington, including New Seasons, Market of Choice and Chuck’s Produce locations.

What makes the Oregon-made ice cream healthy?

Sanders says they craft our ice cream using the best all natural ingredients sourced locally from the Pacific Northwest. All the ice creams are natural, gluten free and contain no artificial sweeteners.

Most of the heavy whipping cream and sugar in traditional ice creams are taken out of UpStar Ice Cream.

Currently, there are three UpStar Ice Cream flavors, Strawberry Sunrise, Vanilla Dream and Mint to Be, and more are on the way.

Learn more about UpStar Ice Cream on its website.

