On the Go with Joe with UpStar Ice Cream

A New Year’s diet we can all get behind: healthy ice cream. UpStar Ice Cream just launched in the last two months in Portland and started in Gabby Sanders and Chris Spencer’s apartment with an ice cream maker.More >
A New Year’s diet we can all get behind: healthy ice cream. UpStar Ice Cream just launched in the last two months in Portland and started in Gabby Sanders and Chris Spencer’s apartment with an ice cream maker.More >
A restaurant full of soul in Portland gives back to the community already, but has a big year ahead.More >
A restaurant full of soul in Portland gives back to the community already, but has a big year ahead.More >
A man from Foster reported missing Thursday morning was found safe a few hours after the Linn County's Sheriff Office was called about his unknown whereabouts.More >
A man from Foster reported missing Thursday morning was found safe a few hours after the Linn County's Sheriff Office was called about his unknown whereabouts.More >
The start of 2018 means resolutions, and one of the most popular is to get in shape. For people looking for a good workout, there’s a place to feel the burn in southeast Portland.More >
The start of 2018 means resolutions, and one of the most popular is to get in shape. For people looking for a good workout, there’s a place to feel the burn in southeast Portland.More >
In southeast Portland, there’s a place that combines two things the city is known for: biking and coffee. And the organization behind the business also supports local youth.More >
In southeast Portland, there’s a place that combines two things the city is known for: biking and coffee. And the organization behind the business also supports local youth.More >
The holiday season took over the airwaves for both radio and TV Friday for the live K103 Christmas Show.More >
The holiday season took over the airwaves for both radio and TV Friday for the live K103 Christmas Show.More >
The team known for mixing basketball and entertainment is coming to Portland.More >
The team known for mixing basketball and entertainment is coming to Portland.More >
It's the season for treats of all shapes and sizes, and a new Beaverton bakery has some unique menu items to enjoy this holiday season.More >
It's the season for treats of all shapes and sizes, and a new Beaverton bakery has some unique menu items to enjoy this holiday season.More >
A show at the Alberta Rose Theatre is full of singing, dancing and more fun for the holidays.More >
A show at the Alberta Rose Theatre is full of singing, dancing and more fun for the holidays.More >
Not only is the Portland International Raceway somewhere that hosts events for cars and runners, it also brings holiday cheer this time of year.More >
Not only is the Portland International Raceway somewhere that hosts events for cars and runners, it also brings holiday cheer this time of year.More >
Police said the victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse as she was dining in a restaurant at Bridgeport Village in Tualatin on Dec. 28.More >
Police said the victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse as she was dining in a restaurant at Bridgeport Village in Tualatin on Dec. 28.More >
Apple users haven't been spared in the great computer chip debacle. All its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers are affected by two recently disclosed processor flaws called Spectre and Meltdown.More >
Apple users haven't been spared in the great computer chip debacle. All its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers are affected by two recently disclosed processor flaws called Spectre and Meltdown.More >
One down, one to go. After 23 straight drawings with no grand prize winner, one winning ticket was sold for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.More >
One down, one to go. After 23 straight drawings with no grand prize winner, one winning ticket was sold for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.More >
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
Troopers said a 56-year-old Wilsonville man died after an intoxicated driver hit the man’s van, them him after the man pulled off the side of the road on SR 551 Friday evening.More >
Troopers said a 56-year-old Wilsonville man died after an intoxicated driver hit the man’s van, them him after the man pulled off the side of the road on SR 551 Friday evening.More >
High school students hacked into Centennial School District information systems and accessed details on current and former students, according to administrators.More >
High school students hacked into Centennial School District information systems and accessed details on current and former students, according to administrators.More >
The chances of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million and 1 in 292 million for Powerball.More >
The chances of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million and 1 in 292 million for Powerball.More >
“Star Trek: The Next Generation” child actor Jon Paul Steuer has died at the age of 33.More >
“Star Trek: The Next Generation” child actor Jon Paul Steuer has died at the age of 33.More >
A Portland man is asking for the public’s help in finding $20,000 worth of stolen tools.More >
A Portland man is asking for the public’s help in finding $20,000 worth of stolen tools.More >
An outbreak of E. coli made 17 people ill and killed one person across the United States between November 15 and December 8, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
An outbreak of E. coli made 17 people ill and killed one person across the United States between November 15 and December 8, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >