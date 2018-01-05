Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, Jan. 5 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, Jan. 5

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Here is the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, Jan. 5.   

Portland author Chad Trisef wants to inspire kids to be better people, and he's doing that by getting them to love reading. Chad co-authored the popular young adult series, "Oracle." Learn more about the series on Chad’s website

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.