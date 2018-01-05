Reward offered for information on unsolved murder of woman found dead near Columbia River

The suspicious death of a 40-year-old woman in Clark County three years ago remains a cold case, and authorities are asking for the public’s help.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads the arrest in the homicide case of Jessica Newton.

On Jan. 2, 2015, Newton was found dead near the Columbia River in Clark County, Washington. Investigators determined the condition of her body to be suspicious.

Officials said little information is known about Newton's whereabouts or acquaintances in mid-to-late December 2014, but she was known to frequent east Portland and downtown Portland homeless services.

Tips can be submitted anonymously with the P3 Tips mobile app, online at P3Tips.com or by calling 503-823-4357.

Any information submitted to Crime Stoppers about any other felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.