Law enforcement: Suspected heroin trafficker from Portland arrested in Douglas Co.

A suspected heroin trafficker from Portland was arrested on Interstate 5 in Douglas County, according to the Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team.

Detectives conducted a targeted traffic stop near Milepost 129 in the Roseburg area Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle was suspected of being in the area for the specific purpose of trafficking heroin, according to investigators.

Detectives said a search of the vehicle revealed a “substantial quantity” of heroin, as well a small amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia designed for the use and sale of heroin.

Charles Lee Wilson Jr., 59, of Portland, was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A passenger in the vehicle was released with no criminal charges.

