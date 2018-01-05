Police: Drunken driver hits McMinnville patrol car with officer inside on traffic stop

A McMinnville patrol car with an officer inside was hit from behind by a drunken driver during a traffic stop, according to police.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on Lafayette Avenue near Orchard Avenue at 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

The officer was still in the patrol car when it was sideswiped from behind by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle stopped just up the road.

Police said 20-year-old Austin Scarvie of Amity was arrested on a DUII charge. Investigators said his blood-alcohol level was .14 percent.

The officer was taken to the hospital to get checked out and subsequently released.

The McMinnville Police Department reports a similar incident happened the morning of Dec. 13. In that case, the driver’s side of a patrol car was hit during a traffic stop on Cumulus Avenue.

The officer and the driver were not seriously injured, but police said thousands of officers have been injured in crashes in the U.S. and 53 were killed in 2016. Of those, 15 were hit while outside of their patrol vehicles.

Prior to 2016, traffic-related incidents have been the number one cause of officer fatalities in 15 of the last 20 years, according to McMinnville police.

“The McMinnville Police Department would like to ask that the public remember that Oregon Revised Statutes require that vehicles remain a safe distance from an emergency vehicle, including police, fire, medical and roadside assistance vehicles, that is stopped and displaying its warning lights,” according to a department statement.

