First phase of Newberg-Dundee bypass to open Saturday

The first phase of the Newberg-Dundee bypass is complete and drivers in Oregon wine country will be free to travel on it this weekend.

Phase 1 of the bypass, which is a 4-mile stretch of new 2-lane roadway, will open Saturday at 5 a.m., connecting Highway 99W just west of Dundee to Highway 219 south of Newberg. Springbrook Road was also reconstructed to connect the bypass with Highway 99W east of downtown Newberg.

The roadway is expected to significantly reduce congestion and travel time for drivers on Highway 99W through Newberg and Dundee, and drivers are eager for it to open.

Newberg resident Kyle Rosalez, who works in Dundee, told FOX 12 “It’s pretty bad especially in rush hour. You sit there for like 20 minutes. It’s ridiculous because it’s such a short distance you know. I remember going to town hall meetings as a kid and hearing about this. So, it’s been a long time in the making so it’s exciting to see it actually come to fruition at long last.”

Phase 1 was completed on time in four years and on budget at a cost of $252 million, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said.

Phase 2, the remaining 7 miles of the project, will connect the bypass at Highway 219 and at Highway 99W near Rex Hill east of Newberg.

When the bypass is finished, it will be 11 miles long with four lanes.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.