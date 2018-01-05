Deputies investigating man found shot in truck after crash outsi - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating man found shot in truck after crash outside Ilani Casino

Posted: Updated: Jan 05, 2018 03:12 PM
RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) -

A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a pickup that crashed outside the Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield.

A Clark County deputy involved in an unrelated situation in the parking lot heard squealing tires and saw a pickup crash into a roundabout at around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

The deputy drove up to the crashed truck and found a man who had been shot in the pelvis.

The man was taken to the hospital and deputies said they were not able to immediately interview him due to his injuries.

Deputies said there was a passenger in the truck who left the scene and has not yet been located.

Deputies said a handgun was recovered from the truck.

No other details were released.

The investigation is on casino property, but deputies there was no interruption to business at Ilani.

