Southern Oregon on lucky streak with two big Powerball jackpot winners

A Grants Pass man won $2 million with a quick-pick Powerball ticket and, less than a week later, someone else purchased a ticket that won $1 million in southern Oregon.

Ronald Ceci had a ticket with all but one matching number for the Dec. 30 drawing. Ceci added a $1 Power Play option, doubling his jackpot to $2 million.

Ceci’s ticket was only missing the correct Powerball number of 15.

Ceci said he put the ticket in the sun visor of his car and didn't check it until Wednesday. When he stopped by the store to scan the ticket, the clerk was more nervous than he was when he found out he won.



"He was very excited and shaking," Ceci said. "He gave my wife a hug and was shaking like a leaf."



The retired cabinet builder said he had home improvement projects planned for the money.

Ceci purchased the ticket at the Lil' Pantry Market & Deli in Merlin. He is a regular player who said he tries to buy a Powerball ticket each week.

Less than a week later, another ticket sold in southern Oregon was a big winner.

The Oregon Lottery reports someone purchased a ticket in Jacksonville for the Jan. 3 drawing that won $1 million. That person has yet to claim the prize.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is estimated to be $570 million, the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

