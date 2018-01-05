Local author of 'Oracle' book series advocates for youth literac - KPTV - FOX 12


Local author of 'Oracle' book series advocates for youth literacy, creativity

Portland author Chad Trisef wants to inspire kids to be better people, and he's doing that by getting them to love reading.

Chad co-authored the popular young adult series "Oracle," which tells the story of a boy collecting elements around the world.

Currently, there are five "Oracle" books out now with two more still to come.

MORE's Molly Riehl caught up with Chad, who is also a father of five, about his creative process, why he thinks reading is so important and his travels for his writing.

