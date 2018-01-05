Part of Ross Island Bridge shut down after car crashes through guardrail onto road below

Part of the Ross Island Bridge was shut down Friday afternoon after a car crashed through a guardrail and flipped onto the road below.

The Portland Police Bureau released dramatic photos of the crash scene at around 1:20 p.m.

Officers said the crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of the bridge near Southwest Naito Parkway.

Traffic #Alert: Eastbound Ross Island Br at SW Naito Pkwy and the ramp from SW Naito Pkwy to the eastbound Ross Island Br will be closed for the next 1 to 3 hours for a single vehicle crash. One person sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/meslNNGvwx — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 5, 2018

One person sustained serious injuries in the crash, but that person was expected to survive, according to police.

No other details were immediately released about what led to the crash.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that the bridge would be closed until further notice.

PF&R is onscene of a rollover accident on the Ross Island Bridge. The bridge will closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/CKcubHFnQx — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 5, 2018

FOX 12 has a crew on the way to the scene and continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.