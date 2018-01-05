Part of Ross Island Bridge shut down after car crashes through g - KPTV - FOX 12

Part of Ross Island Bridge shut down after car crashes through guardrail onto road below

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Portland Police Bureau Photo: Portland Police Bureau
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Part of the Ross Island Bridge was shut down Friday afternoon after a car crashed through a guardrail and flipped onto the road below.

The Portland Police Bureau released dramatic photos of the crash scene at around 1:20 p.m.

Officers said the crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of the bridge near Southwest Naito Parkway.

One person sustained serious injuries in the crash, but that person was expected to survive, according to police.

No other details were immediately released about what led to the crash. 

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that the bridge would be closed until further notice.

FOX 12 has a crew on the way to the scene and continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.