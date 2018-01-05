Nomad.PDX gains acclaim as must-visit restaurant for Portland fo - KPTV - FOX 12


Nomad.PDX gains acclaim as must-visit restaurant for Portland foodies

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Stephanie Kralevich, More Good Day Oregon Host
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Food & Wine recently released its list of "The Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2017" and only one Portland hotspot made the cut. 

"What began as a hyper-popular pop-up and underground dinner club... is finally, to Portland’s relief, a brick-and-mortar restaurant," the magazine says about Nomad.PDX. 

Located at 575 Northeast 24th Avenue, with Ash Bar right next door, Nomad.PDX serves 10-course and 20-course tasting menus. 

MORE caught up with executive chef Ryan Fox about his vision and food. 

Learn more about the restaurant at NomadPDX.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

