Nomad.PDX gains acclaim as must-visit restaurant for Portland foodies

Food & Wine recently released its list of "The Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2017" and only one Portland hotspot made the cut.

"What began as a hyper-popular pop-up and underground dinner club... is finally, to Portland’s relief, a brick-and-mortar restaurant," the magazine says about Nomad.PDX.

Located at 575 Northeast 24th Avenue, with Ash Bar right next door, Nomad.PDX serves 10-course and 20-course tasting menus.

MORE caught up with executive chef Ryan Fox about his vision and food.

Chef Ryan Fox of @nomad_pdx won Reader's Choice Chef of the Year for 2017 from @eaterpdx AND now he is in @foodandwine with a big honor. See his culinary talents on @fox12oregon @MoreGDO now! Yum!! pic.twitter.com/P4Jln4EViw — Stephanie Kralevich (@StephKralevich) January 5, 2018

Learn more about the restaurant at NomadPDX.com.

