Beaverton police: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

Beaverton police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

Police said Grace Anderson was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday in the area of Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Denney Road.

According to police, Anderson was in need of medical attention and was not dressed for the wet weather. Her mother was trying to get her to go to the hospital when she ran away, and her mother was not able to find her.

Just after 8 p.m., police said Anderson was found safe and is receiving the medical attention she is in need of.

