Gresham man sentenced to 25 years for the rape of 19-year-old

A Gresham man will spend the next 25 years in prison for raping a young woman as she walked to work.

Orion Mears made a plea deal in November and admitted to raping a Gresham teenager over a year ago, and Friday she confronted him before he was sent off to prison.

Mears sat quietly in court as Judge Leslie Roberts handed down his sentence, but before that, his victim took the stand to look him in the eye and speak her mind.

In November 2016, the then 19-year-old woman was walking to work on Southeast Powell Valley Road at 4 a.m. when Mears stopped and asked her the time.

She politely replied, but then Mears attacked and raped her, threatening her with a gun. Police arrested Mears a few days later after receiving a number of tips from the community.

The woman did not want to be identified, but she did want to tell Mears that she is strong and she’s only looking toward the future.

“Orion Storm Mears, you changed my life forever November 30th. But I can say today, Orion Storm Mears, this is not the end for me,” the woman said in court. “Today is the beginning. Today I will take back my life. Today I fight for my life. Today I let everything go. Today I win.”

Mears did not make any statements in court and was given a previously agreed upon sentence of 25 years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

