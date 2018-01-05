Police: Wanted trio used card stolen from purse to spend $9K in - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Wanted trio used card stolen from purse to spend $9K in Tualatin, Beaverton

Surveillance images of wanted theft suspects released by Tualatin Police Department Surveillance images of wanted theft suspects released by Tualatin Police Department
TUALATIN, OR

Police are asking for the public’s help locating two women and one man accused of using a stolen credit card to ring up more than $9,000 in fraudulent charges in Tualatin and Beaverton.

Police said the victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse as she was dining in a restaurant at Bridgeport Village in Tualatin on Dec. 28.

The stolen card was then used to charge $9,258 in purchases at various stores.

Surveillance images of the suspects were released by police Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case 17-3635. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 503-691-0285.

