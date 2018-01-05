Police: Wanted trio used card stolen from purse to spend $9K in Tualatin, Beaverton

Police are asking for the public’s help locating two women and one man accused of using a stolen credit card to ring up more than $9,000 in fraudulent charges in Tualatin and Beaverton.

Police said the victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse as she was dining in a restaurant at Bridgeport Village in Tualatin on Dec. 28.

The stolen card was then used to charge $9,258 in purchases at various stores.

Surveillance images of the suspects were released by police Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case 17-3635. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 503-691-0285.

