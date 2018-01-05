Police: Wanted trio used card stolen from purse to spend $9K in Tualatin, Beaverton

Police said the victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse as she was dining in a restaurant at Bridgeport Village in Tualatin on Dec. 28.More >
Apple users haven't been spared in the great computer chip debacle. All its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers are affected by two recently disclosed processor flaws called Spectre and Meltdown.More >
One down, one to go. After 23 straight drawings with no grand prize winner, one winning ticket was sold for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.More >
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
Troopers said a 56-year-old Wilsonville man died after an intoxicated driver hit the man’s van, them him after the man pulled off the side of the road on SR 551 Friday evening.More >
High school students hacked into Centennial School District information systems and accessed details on current and former students, according to administrators.More >
The chances of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million and 1 in 292 million for Powerball.More >
“Star Trek: The Next Generation” child actor Jon Paul Steuer has died at the age of 33.More >
A Portland man is asking for the public’s help in finding $20,000 worth of stolen tools.More >
An outbreak of E. coli made 17 people ill and killed one person across the United States between November 15 and December 8, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
