Squatters take over NE Portland tiny home

A nice gesture from a northeast Portland man turned into a nightmare when squatters took over his tiny house, just 80 feet from his own home.

Coleman Nagy said someone he knew told him in October that he had fallen on hard times and needed a place to stay for a few days.

“I empathized with them because I had gone through the same thing before,” Nagy explained. “Six years ago, when I came here I was promised a job. I got to Portland and was told I had no job, and so I was forced to live in back of my truck with a camper shell on top.”

Nagy agreed to help the guy out but said a few days turned into a few weeks, and then even more people moved into the dwelling.

“Once he got in, he would not return my phone calls or return my text messages,” he told FOX 12. “80 feet from my house and he would not talk to me.”

Nagy said the squatters then refused to leave the tiny home, so he cut the power and any utilities to the unit.

“(There was) just a constant stream of people back and forth,” he said. “He had his car in front of my house and they would trade places coming in and out of the house to warm up.”

The frustrated homeowner said he thought his hands were tired in all of this because he had given out a key and the man had paper worked from DHS mailed to this address, so in the state's eyes, the squatter legally lived there.

“He didn’t have forcible entry, and he had mail coming here,” Nagy detailed. “According to the law, the cops could not just come and throw him out that had to be a civil matter.”

He said he went through a weeks-long process to have his unwanted neighbors evicted before they were finally told to leave Friday afternoon by Multnomah County Deputies.

Nagy said one thing he has learned in all of this is to be cautious of who you decide to help because he never thought he would end up with squatters taking over his backyard.

“I’ve got this double locked now,” Nagy said, showing FOX 12 the now-vacated tiny home. “I don’t like to turn a blind eye to anybody that is in need but sometimes for your own protection and safety you just have to say I am not going to get involved,” Nagy said.

