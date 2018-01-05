Police searching for 67-year-old woman last seen at Milwaukie learning center

Police are searching for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen walking away from the Edwards Center, an educational facility for people with developmental disabilities.

Virginia Salinas was at the center on the 4800 block of Southeast International Way at around noon Friday.

Police said Salinas has learning disabilities and takes classes at the Edwards Center.

She walked away in an unknown direction and has not been heard from since.

Salinas is a Hispanic woman, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a long heavy winter jacket that is blue or tan and a stocking cap.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7500.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.