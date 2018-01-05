Court docs: Homeless man arrested for attack at downtown Portland yoga studio

A homeless man is facing charges including first-degree sex abuse, attempted rape and kidnapping after an attack at a downtown Portland yoga studio, according to court documents.

Jerry Dessources, 39, was also arraigned Friday on additional charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

Dessources was arrested after police responded to a 911 call from Fuel Yoga on the 800 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Dessources was located near Southwest 9th Avenue and Washington Street at 9:26 a.m.

The victim told police a man who identified himself as Jerry Dessources entered the business claiming to be interested in attending a class, but then attacked her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She said the attacker was around 6 feet tall and 300-plus pounds.

The affidavit states she managed to escape and ran out of the building after scratching, punching and biting the suspect, as well as telling him a yoga class was about to begin.

After he was caught, Dessources told police “he was just walking by, and that was it,” with regard to the yoga studio, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police said his physical description, clothing and an injury to his hand matched the victim’s statements. Dessources is listed by the Multnomah County Jail as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 311 pounds.

Court documents state Dessources is a transient who has been homeless off and on since 2010. He reported moving back to Oregon three months ago after living in Florida for upward of nine months.

Dessources told officers he was raised in Haiti, but moved to Oregon in 1990 and has three adult children living in Oregon.

Court documents state Dessources admitted to monthly use of marijuana, cocaine and meth, as well as intermittent use of heroin.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 16.

