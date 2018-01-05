Beaverton teacher raising money for school skateboard program

When it’s time for PE class at Bridges Academy, an alternative school in Beaverton, teacher Matthew Knorr does anything and everything to get his students moving.

On Friday, it was a rowdy game of dodgeball in an all-too-tiny makeshift gym. But in this new year, Knorr hopes to go from dodging balls to grinding rails and catching air on skateboards.

“I’ve been teaching here for five years, and it’s always been a dream of mine because a lot of the kids continue to tell me this is something we want to do,” he told FOX 12.

As the child of a single mother in medical school, Knorr was on his own a lot and found that skateboarding kept him out of trouble.

Seeing the potential that he could bring to his students, he launched a fundraising program to buy skateboards, pads and helmets for his students.

Knorr said he believes skateboarding could change their lives.

“I was able to use that – skateboarding. Just always being able to progress and have something that pushes you without having to have a team or a coach,” he said.

At first, Bridges Academy principal Ashlee Hudson worried about the potential dangers involved. But she knows Knorr will be side by side with the kids, on a skateboard himself.

“He’s not one to sit in the back of the classroom, barking orders at kids,” Hudson said. “He gets right in there and is involved in every activity that they do. And I think his passion for skateboarding is going to be a phenomenal asset to this program.”

Parr Lumber has also donated some supplies for art students here to make obstacles for the skateboarding program, the public can make online donations at Fundrazr.com.

Some money is already trickling in, and even before the first skateboard has been purchased, Knorr’s students are thrilled about their future lesson on four wheels.

“They keep checking the BEF website and they’re going, ‘How much have we raised so far? How much have we raised?’” he said. “And they just can’t wait to start skateboarding.”

