Deputies searching for suspect in Brooks commercial truck theft

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say stole a work truck from the parking lot of a business in Brooks Thursday morning.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an employee at Santiam Barn Supply on River Road Northeast was warming up a 2006 Ford flatbed truck and preparing for the workday when he saw it driving away from the business lot.

The truck was last seen leaving the Brooks area heading north toward Woodburn.

Deputies described the truck as a blue and black commercial vehicle with a tilt bed and Oregon license T560125.

During their investigation, deputies identified 28-year-old Cameron Phillip Goulet as the primary suspect in the case.

Goulet is described as a white man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Goulet already has a felony warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation and that he is known to frequent the Keizer area.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Goulet or the stolen truck to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-540-8079 and reference case number 18-279. Information can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

