Tualatin police seek suspects in separate shoplifting cases

Shoplifting suspect from Dec. 29 on left. On right, two suspects sought for stealing from a Tualatin business on Jan. 1. (Tualatin Police Department)

Tualatin police have released surveillance images of three people sought in connection with two separate shoplifting cases.

The first case happened on Dec. 29. Police said the suspect took several jackets from a local business. The value of the stolen items is nearly $1,600.

In a separate case, police said two male suspects stolen several items from a local retailer on Jan. 1. The value of the stolen items in that case was $1,380. Those suspects have been linked to three other similar cases, as well.

Surveillance images of all the suspects were released by police on Friday.

Anyone with information about the suspects from the surveillance images is asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 503-691-0285.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.