Police find missing Gresham man with medical issues - KPTV - FOX 12

Police find missing Gresham man with medical issues

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Police officers in Gresham have found a missing man with medical problems.

Officers said 44-year-old Alvin Nelson has been located and is safe.

Department officials thank everyone who helped get the word out about the search.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.