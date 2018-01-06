Police: Two men stabbed in fight in NE Portland

Portland police say two men were stabbed during a fight involving a third man Friday evening in the Rose City Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 2700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just before 8 p.m. and found three men on the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Northeast 57th Avenue and Sandy.

An officer approached the three men and had them separate from each other. The officer saw that two of the men had injuries that the officer believed to be stab wounds.

After gathering information from people at the scene, the officer determined one of the three men was the suspect in the stabbing. That man was taken into custody without any further incident.

More officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene provide aid to the two injured men. Neither man was thought to have life-threatening injuries, and both were taken by ambulance to local hospitals for treatment.

Officers said the suspect in the case also complained of injuries and was taken by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators at the scene have located a sharp bladed instrument and taken it into evidence. Detectives with the Assault Detail and forensics teams responded to assist with the investigation, which has closed westbound lanes of Northeast Sandy Boulevard between Northeast 57th Avenue and Northeast 59th Avenue.

The Portland Police Bureau asks anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Shaye Samora by phone at 503-823-0479 or by email at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov.

