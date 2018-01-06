Teachers say thieves continue to break into NE Portland school

Teachers say their Portland school was broken into and burglarized, making it the fourth time in the past two years.

“They managed to cut through this fence and also cut through the window and then climb down into the office,” teacher Laura Johnson said.

Just like that, Johnson said thieves were in and out of Shining Star Waldorf School near Northeast 21st Avenue and Tillamook Street earlier this week. She said they made off with two computers and an office phone.

“I would say probably around up to $2,000 with all those things,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the non-profit school serves low-income families and even shares a building with a church to cut costs. She said any break-in, even on a small scale, hurts.

“Those are the only computers in the whole school, that’s it,” Johnson said.

But she said it didn’t stop there.

“After they stole our computer, they were able to get on all our PayPal banking things and they seemed to know what they were doing and get in really fast and start taking money from our PayPal,” Johnson said. “About $1,800, yeah.”

This also isn’t the first break-in, according to Johnson. She said in the last two years, the building has been hit four times. She said thieves have taken other computers and even vandalized the school in the past.

“They got into our art supplies and sprayed the hallways and floors and it looked like they really had a good time,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she just wants the break-ins to stop and for these thieves to think about who they’re truly stealing from.

“Because who they’re really hurting are these young children,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the thieves tried to take even more money from the school’s bank account, but they were able to catch it in time. She said the two, and only, computers in the school were donated and they hope to raise money to buy new ones.

