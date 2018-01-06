Portland man confronts suspect he says stole his trailer and tried to sell it back to him

A Portland man is asking for the public’s help in finding $20,000 worth of stolen tools.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau said the garage at Carlos Holguin’s job site in northeast Portland was burglarized and his tools and trailer were stolen.

Holguin told FOX 12 this is the third time in five years he’s had things stolen from job sites. This time, Holguin said he had the trailer chained to a large tree in the front yard, secured with two locks.

He got a surprise just a couple of weeks after the robbery, though. While browsing the site OfferUp on New Year’s Eve, Holguin said he found his trailer.

As soon as he saw the trailer, he said he planned to meet the thieves and videotape the meeting on his cellphone.

In the video, Holguin can be heard telling another man he was going to step aside and count his money. Instead, police had been called, and Holguin said he was just buying time until officers could get there.

“Well man, I just hate to break it to you. That trailer is stolen,” he could be heard telling the suspects. “Police are on their way.”

The other men could be heard saying the trailer wasn’t stolen, but they still fled the scene before officers could arrive.

“It was a little bit scary, but you know what? Nothing was going to stop me from getting my trailer back,” Holguin said.

While he did get his trailer back, it was empty with no tools inside. Now Holguin said he’s at a loss now on how to keep his trailer untouched.

“Well, other than bringing it home every day and putting it in my living room, I don’t know what else to do,” he told FOX 12.

Because of the theft, Holguin said he’s put a job on hold, his workers have gone unpaid and he’s lost thousands of dollars in business. That’s all on top of the estimated $20,000 in stolen tools.

He is now offering a $500 reward to find those tools.

