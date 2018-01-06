Troopers: Wilsonville man dead after Clackamas County DUII crash

Troopers said a 56-year-old Wilsonville man died after an intoxicated driver hit the man’s van, them him after the man pulled off the side of the road on SR 551 Friday evening.

According to the Oregon State Police, Christopher Allen Kelleher had pulled his 1997 Ford Econoline van onto the emergency shoulder near Milepost 1 at the Wilsonville city limits around 6:40 p.m. Kelleher got out of the van and was walking toward the rear of the vehicle.

The other driver, 59-year-old Kenneth Lloyd Pepperling, was driving a 2001 Ford F350 pickup south on SR 551 when the truck left the roadway.

Troopers said Pepperling’s truck first struck the rear driver’s side of the van, then struck Kelleher, who was standing on the shoulder. Kelleher died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in the van was uninjured.

Troopers believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash and took Pepperling into custody for DUII as well as a felony DUII warrant.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation also responded to this incident.

