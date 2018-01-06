Crews respond to duplex fire in Gladstone - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to duplex fire in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) -

Crews from multiple agencies responded to a duplex fire Friday night.

The fire is at a building in the 200 block of East Jersey Street in Gladstone.

Officials with the Clackamas Fire District report that all occupants made it out of the building.

Firefighters have reported there is a downed power line at the scene that is hampering their efforts.

