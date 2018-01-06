Crews battle house fire in SE Portland, 2 firefighters injured

Firefighters are investigating a two-alarm house fire in Southeast Portland.

Crews rushed to Southeast 89th and Division at about 5:20 a.m. Saturday morning and found flames coming from the front of the house and the garage.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, part of the home collapsed and two firefighters were hurt. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters also had to work around downed power lines.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, no one was home at the time of the fire. A fire investigator is at the scene to determine a cause and damage assessment.

