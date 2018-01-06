Man hurt in downtown Portland shooting, suspect arrested

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Portland that injured one man.

Officers responded to the Skidmore Fountain Transit Station on Southwest 1st Avenue at 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

They found a man with a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound.

Portland Police said witnesses gave officers a description of the suspected gunman. Officers found a man who matched the description and arrested 43-year-old Charles Maxey.

Officers also found a gun in the area, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said Maxey is lodged in the Multnomah County Jail and faces several charges including assault in the second degree and theft.

