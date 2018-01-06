Vacant home in Longview destroyed by fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Vacant home in Longview destroyed by fire

Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant home in Longview Friday afternoon.

Longview and Cowlitz 2 firefighters responded to the report of flames and smoke coming from a home, located in the 300 block of Beech Street, at 3:58 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, the entire neighborhood was immersed in heavy white smoke making it hard for firefighters to determine what and where the fire was located.

Firefighters found the fire burning on the back side of the house, in an attached storeroom built under the carport. The fire was declared under control at 4:30 p.m.

Longview Fire said although the home still had interior belongings, it was deemed vacant. No injuries were reported.

The home is considered uninhabitable and a total loss due to the extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

