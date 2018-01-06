Live WWII-style mortar shell found in Jackson Co. woman's shed

A World War II-style mortar shell was removed and safely detonated after being found on a Jackson County woman's property.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday a Gold Hill woman reported finding the mortar in a shed on her property in the 400 block of Chavner Street. The woman took the mortar out to her yard and set it on the ground before calling authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

The mortar had been stored on the property for as long as the woman had lived there - more than 30 years.

Deputies and the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded to the woman's home. Deputies notified neighbors and blocked off the area.

A military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was sent from the Portland area to collect the device. Once the EOD team arrived, they took the mortar to a safe location for detonation.

No one was injured during the incident.

The sheriff's office said cases like this happen from time to time, but usually the item turns out to be an inert shell. In this case, it turned out to be a live device.

Anyone who finds a suspicious device on their property is asked not to handle it or move it. Leave the item where it is and call authorities immediately.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.