63-year-old woman reported missing in Milwaukie found safe

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

A 63-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday morning has been found safe.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said Margaret O'Brien was last seen in the area of River Road and Jennings Road at 10:45 a.m.

Just after 5:30 p.m., O'Brien had been located by Beaverton police, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. She has been reunited with her family.

