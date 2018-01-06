Woman treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in SE Portland

One woman was treated for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue said they responded to the report of an apartment fire, located in the 1300 block of Southeast 26th Avenue, at 3:08 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found one unit on the lower level of a two-story apartment building on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

PF&R said one woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening smoke inhalation related injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a candle knocked over from a nightstand onto bedding during housekeeping activities, according to PF&R.

