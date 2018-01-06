Gresham police searching for three suspects after shooting, one person injured

Gresham police are looking for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 19200 block of Southeast Yamhill Street. They also said it appears to be gang-related.

One man was found with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told Fox 12 they heard five to six gunshots.

"It’s not the first time somebody has been shot in my neighborhood and it’s scary, it really is," said Carole Donner.

Police said the suspects are three African-American men who drove away in a black sedan.

Anyone with information on the shooting please call Gresham police.

