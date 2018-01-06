Truck procession held in honor of Castle Rock boy: 'He just loved them'

Truck drivers near and far came together Saturday for a touching tribute for a young Castle Rock boy who loved trucks.

Gabriel Shefchek, 7, who was born with a rare condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes his bones to grow faster than normal, died suddenly just two days before Christmas after battling two types of cancer and illness over the years.

A week ago, a family member posted to a local Facebook group asking truck drivers to come together for a procession before Gabriel's memorial.

On Saturday, the community came together in droves to honor Gabriel.

"There's not enough words, there really isn't. It's amazing," said Kari Harold, Gabriel's aunt.

Truck drivers lined up at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds. Some even driving all the way from Salem.

"There ain't a price on this, there's no price," said truck driver Travis Seiber.

"To be able to do something for the little guy like this, I'm honored," said Todd Stoffel, who drove from Washougal.

Saturday was all for Gabriel, the big boy with an even bigger heart.

"He loved everyone, it didn't matter how long you could meet him and five seconds later he knew he loved you," said Harold.

Besides a love for everyone he met, Gabriel adored trucks.

"He just loved them, they were the coolest. They were large like him," said Harold.

When Gabriel died suddenly last month, the idea for a truck procession seemed the best way to honor the 7-year-old.

"I feel like it's not just to say goodbye to Gabe and to honor him, but I think it's to let his family know that they're all here and they love them too and they're not alone," said Harold.

One by one the trucks traveled through town, sending off the sweet boy whose life was cut short.

Gabriel's memorial service followed the truck procession, something the family says has brought them closure during this difficult time.

Anyone who would like to help Gabriel's family can visit www.facebook.com/GabrielsGiantJourney/

