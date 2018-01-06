Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at NE Portland tavern

Police are searching for a suspect after he robbed the Lucky House Lounge at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the tavern, located at 5905 Northeast Halsey Street, at 3:07 p.m.

Officers spoke to witnesses and learned the suspect entered the tavern, displayed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining one of the patron's wallets, the suspect left the tavern without incident.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 20s to early 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a skinny build.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.