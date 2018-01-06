Portland teens audition for role on Netflix series 'American Vandal'

"Portlandia" may be calling it quits but there's a new project coming to town gearing up right now to shoot a series for Netflix.

Cast Iron Studios is searching high and low for the new stars for season 2 of "American Vandal," a mockumentary series on Netflix.

The first season of the show was a big hit. It's a take off on "Serial" or "Making a Murderer," but more funny.

The premise of the show during season 2 is high school kids trying to solve some kind of campus mystery.

The second season is set to shoot in Portland, and local kids will be the stars of this world wide series.

Eryn Goodman is the casting director and was planning to see about 200 teens who are hoping they are exactly what the producers and directors want.

"They want kids that look like real high school kids. Not super glossy, all beautiful people," said Goodman. "We want pimples and braces and awkwardness, the real deal."

Most of the potential actors FOX 12 spoke with had already watched season one and loved it.

"I like the show, I like the humor in it and I like the mystery," said one teen who auditioned on Saturday.

"It's really fun casting. We give them a bit of a line to do but then we also improv and let them riff off of what their high school was like and how it might mesh with this high school we're creating," said Goodman.

Like last season, the show is looking for mostly high school age children, 14 to about 20.

Teens still have a chance to audition. For more information visit http://castironstudios.com/2018/01/02/av2_open_call/

