OSP Trooper escorts family to hospital just in time to welcome baby girl

A woman in Polk County made it to the hospital just in time to have her baby, thanks to the help of an Oregon State Police Trooper.

Oregon State Police said Trooper Simpson was on a routine traffic stop on Highway 22 in Polk County on Saturday when a car pulled up alongside the patrol car and asked for assistance.

Oregon State Police said Lucas Slaven, who is a firefighter with the McMinnville fire department, was driving his wife to the hospital because she was in labor, but she didn’t think she was going to make it.

The trooper escorted the Slaven’s car to Salem Health, where the delivery team was ready.

Oregon State Police said Sophie Johanna Slaven was born five minutes later.

Trooper Simpson, who a dad himself, brought back a card and chocolates to the new parents. He also brought a mini mouse for little Sophie.

OSP says they have officially deemed the Slaven’s part of the Oregon State Police family.

