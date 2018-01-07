Beaverton Police asking for help to find missing man

Beaverton police are asking for help to find a missing 80-year-old man Sunday morning.

Tom Hill wandered away from the Fred Meyer at Beaverton Town Square and has not been seen since, according to police.

Police said Hill suffers from a form of dementia that causes him confusion, and he is not able to speak. Hill is described as 6” tall with gray hair and is in good physical condition. He is wearing green pants, a Navy hat, and a navy blue and cream-colored jacket.

Hill does not have a cell phone and most likely does not have identification on him.

Police said they were concerned because of the rain and cool temperatures.

Hill has walked away in the past and is normally found in a couple of hours, police said. He was found last time in the area of Hall and Cedar Hills boulevards.

We are looking for Mr. Hill who wandered away from Fred Meyer at Beaverton Town Square. Please call non emergency at (503) 629-0111 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/dEFPn0WDfW — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) January 7, 2018

If you know where he is, contact Beaverton Police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.