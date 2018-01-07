Beaverton Police: Missing 80-year-old man found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton Police: Missing 80-year-old man found safe

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Beaverton Police say a missing 80-year-old man has been found safe. 

Tom Hill was reported missing Sunday morning after he wandered away from the Fred Meyer at Beaverton Town Square, according to police. 

Sunday afternoon, Beaverton Police said that Hill was found in Portland by one of their officers. 

Police said Hill is fine and is being returned home.  

