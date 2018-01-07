1-on-1 with Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith

It’s a new year and a new coach for the Oregon State football program. FOX 12 went one-on-one with the OSU alum and 2001 Fiesta Bowl MVP, Jonathan Smith.

Making the jump from Washington's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to earning $1.9 million annually at his alma mater, Smith's first head coaching job comes in a Power 5 conference where the soon-to-be 39-year-old's name is dotted all over the Beaver record book where he was a four-year starter – from walking-on to driving by a billboard with featuring “Niner's” face to greet people upon entering Corvallis.

Back 'home' in Corvallis, Jonathan Smith brought Mike Riley back to Beaver Nation.

Smith still has two more vacancies to fill on his coaching staff before determining which position group Mike Riley will lead.

Spring practice starts in April. But first, the second signing day for new recruits comes up Feb. 7.

