Vancouver mother pleads for help in finding schizophrenic teen

A drunk Norwegian man racked up a huge bill from his taxi ride after he told the driver to take him to three different countries.More >
Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.More >
Eugene police responded the home in the 5100 block of Trevon Street after they received calls about a party. Police said one of the callers received text messages with photos from the party, which showed drug use and firearms in the home.More >
Truck drivers near and far came together Saturday for a touching tribute for a young Castle Rock boy who loved trucks.More >
A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a pickup that crashed outside the Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield.More >
It is absolutely impossible to mention nuclear war without freaking people out, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to gently prepare for the possibility.More >
Gresham police are looking for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.More >
A woman in Polk County made it to the hospital just in time to have her baby, thanks to the help of an Oregon State Police trooper.More >
Just a day after a lotto player in Florida claimed a $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, America got another big winner Saturday night.More >
