Portlanders look back at snowy start to 2017 as East Coast deals with ice

While the east coast has been dealing with arctic temperatures and heavy ice and snow recently, Portland residents have been looking back to a year ago when the city was hit with severe ice storms.

It was January 7 of last year when the metro saw snow and lots of ice, and many Portlanders looking back at the storm said the biggest hassle was not being able to get anywhere.

“I was one of those people who had to abandon my car because I ran out of gas, and then I slept at a friend’s house for two days and came back and got it because I was coming home from work,” Caitlon Vu told FOX 12.

Not everyone hated the snowy conditions, though. Some would even prefer if the Portland metro was blanketed in white again.

“I don’t really care for the rain so much,” Arah McLaughlin said. “I figure if it’s going to be cold, it would be fun if it was snowy, and we could go out and play and we could sled.”

Whether people were team snow or team rain, they said a warmer, if somewhat gray, day like Sunday is truly what Portland is all.

“I think that it’s cozy,” Vu added. “It fits the season.”

