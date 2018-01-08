Burnside Bridge partially reopens, repair work expected to last nearly 2 years

Parts of the Burnside Bridge are once again open after being closed over the weekend for repairs, but drivers should expect delays and closures to be the norm for quite a while longer.

One westbound and two eastbound lanes reopened early Monday, and officials said that will the number of lanes open through late next year.

All five lanes were closed over the weekend as crews began a nearly $20 million repair project designed to keep the bridge in service until the county decides to make a major upgrade or replace the bridge.

Among other repairs, crews fixed cracked and damaged concrete on the traffic lanes, sidewalks and railings.

The partial closing will have a huge traffic impact on Portland drivers. The Burnside Bridge is the second busiest in the county, with some 40,000 to 45,000 people using it daily.

Transportation officials suggest people who would normally travel over the Burnside Bridge use the Morrison Bridge instead, which just went through a repair project of its own.

