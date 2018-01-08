On the Go with Joe at UrbanWarrior - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at UrbanWarrior

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

Anyone looking for a way to mix up their workout may find that a new obstacle course training center may be just what they need.

UrbanWarrior is a new gym in Milwaukie offering an indoor obstacle training center where people can train for events like a Spartan race, Tough Mudder or even something like “American Ninja Warrior.”

The gym offers a “confidence” training course for everyone from beginners to advanced athletes, as well as group and individual training programs.

Joe V. stopped by the gym, located at 6104 Southeast King Road, to try out the course and see what it takes to make it through.

For more information on the training courses, head to UrbanWarrior.fit.

