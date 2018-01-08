On the Go with Joe at UrbanWarrior

Anyone looking for a way to mix up their workout may find that a new obstacle course training center may be just what they need.

UrbanWarrior is a new gym in Milwaukie offering an indoor obstacle training center where people can train for events like a Spartan race, Tough Mudder or even something like “American Ninja Warrior.”

The gym offers a “confidence” training course for everyone from beginners to advanced athletes, as well as group and individual training programs.

Joe V. stopped by the gym, located at 6104 Southeast King Road, to try out the course and see what it takes to make it through.

Getting a great workout while trying not to wind up in a body cast ??Unleashing my inner ninja at #urbanwarrior in Milwaukie live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/XU0mvoFxqA — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) January 8, 2018

For more information on the training courses, head to UrbanWarrior.fit.

