Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, Jan. 8

Do you know a high school senior who has some serious musical talent? He or she can get some big money for college from the Oregon Music Hall of Fame! The local group, co-founded by Music Millennium owner Terry Currier, offers four college scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 each. The deadline to apply is February 14, and students have to be graduating from high school this year, planning to either major or minor in music at any college or university in the country. For more information, please visit OMHoF.org.

MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a tasty smoothie for those who want Indian-inspired flavor in their diets: vegan mango spinach lassi. Check out the recipe here.

